AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $194.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.21.

NYSE:AVB opened at $170.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.65. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

