Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $319.63 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

