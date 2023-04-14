Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $154.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

