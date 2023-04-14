Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 320.0% in March

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Atlanticus Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ATLCP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

