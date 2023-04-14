Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

ACAH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,190. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

