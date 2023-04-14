ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 1,214.3% in March

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 1,214.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASX Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASXFY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

