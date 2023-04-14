AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

