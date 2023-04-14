Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.28

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 8055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.34) to GBX 1,900 ($23.53) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

