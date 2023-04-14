AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.
AssetMark Financial Stock Up 2.4 %
AssetMark Financial stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $32.06.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
