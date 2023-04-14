AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $32.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $7,532,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,202 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Featured Articles

