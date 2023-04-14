Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Ashtead Group stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.42. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.30) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.30) to GBX 6,300 ($78.02) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

