Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.13.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. Ashland has a 1 year low of $91.66 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ashland by 41.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

