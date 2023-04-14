Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.04 and last traded at $84.00. 1,030,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 499,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

