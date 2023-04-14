Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

About Ascendant Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.