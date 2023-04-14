Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ascendant Resources Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Ascendant Resources
