Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.30

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.30 and last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 194428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AX.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$852.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
See Also
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.