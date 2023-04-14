Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Update

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AOGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,634. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 49.2% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

