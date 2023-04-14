Ark Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $58.52 million and $3.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004655 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,296,964 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

