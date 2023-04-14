Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.3 %

ARGO stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $45.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

