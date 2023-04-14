Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

