Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

