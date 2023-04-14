AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $314.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $313.00 to $314.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.64.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $324.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.22. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.