Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Acquires £50,750 in Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) insider Richard Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($62,848.30).

Anpario Stock Performance

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £61.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.73. Anpario plc has a 52 week low of GBX 177.70 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 380.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Anpario Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Anpario

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading

