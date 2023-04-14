Anna Louise French Sells 7,000 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) Director Anna Louise French sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $10,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $35,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

