Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,293,000 after acquiring an additional 377,717 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.14. 395,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,867. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $334.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

