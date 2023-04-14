Analyzing Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -289.95% -188.57% Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cyber Apps World and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Ryvyl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -3.50 Ryvyl $26.31 million 1.13 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.88

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryvyl. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryvyl beats Cyber Apps World on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Rating)

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Ryvyl

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.