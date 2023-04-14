Analyzing City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares City and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 38.88% 17.32% 1.69% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 27.18% 18.36% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for City and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 4 0 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 9 4 0 2.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

City presently has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $49.12, indicating a potential upside of 57.68%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than City.

68.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $261.77 million 5.41 $102.07 million $6.80 13.49 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.34 billion 1.38 $907.00 million $5.80 5.37

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than City. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. City pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats City on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

