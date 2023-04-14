Analyzing City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares City and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|City
|38.88%
|17.32%
|1.69%
|Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|27.18%
|18.36%
|1.02%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for City and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|City
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2.00
|Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|2
|9
|4
|0
|2.13
Institutional and Insider Ownership
68.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares City and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|City
|$261.77 million
|5.41
|$102.07 million
|$6.80
|13.49
|Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|$3.34 billion
|1.38
|$907.00 million
|$5.80
|5.37
Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than City. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. City pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Volatility & Risk
City has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats City on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About City
City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
