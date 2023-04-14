Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$89.55

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total value of C$431,579.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$64.79 and a 12-month high of C$85.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

