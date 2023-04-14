American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of AMLM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 53,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,932. American Lithium Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

