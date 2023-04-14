American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of AMLM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 53,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,932. American Lithium Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.