Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $91.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $90.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

