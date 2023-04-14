Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

