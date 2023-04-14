Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.91

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 297746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EADSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.
Airbus Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
