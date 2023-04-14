Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $312,290.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,532,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ABNB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $174.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
