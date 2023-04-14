Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

