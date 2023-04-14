Aion (AION) Trading 34.7% Higher This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $28,798.88 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00147753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00070847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035395 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00039106 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

