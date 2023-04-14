AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $194.02 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

