AIA Group Ltd Buys 4,442 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,333,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

