AIA Group Ltd Acquires 8,213 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

