Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$70.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$60.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.44. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.39%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.