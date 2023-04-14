Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.16. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Articles

