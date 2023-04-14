Advisor OS LLC Buys 472 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $254.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

