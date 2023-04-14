Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

