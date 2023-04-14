Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.65. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The firm has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

