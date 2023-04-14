Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $285.27 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.65.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

