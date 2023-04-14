AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Seascape Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

