A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £19,873.62 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £19,873.62 ($24,611.29).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Stuart Lorimer bought 3,910 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £19,901.90 ($24,646.32).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($187.24).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.25) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 533.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 509.56. The company has a market cap of £565.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,683.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.38).

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

