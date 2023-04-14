3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,371 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of 3M worth $65,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MMM opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.