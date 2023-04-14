21,492 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

