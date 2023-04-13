Zcash Trading Up 10.2% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $675.85 million and $43.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $41.39 or 0.00136265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001071 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

