Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 365.60 ($4.53). Approximately 619,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 946,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.60 ($4.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.72) to GBX 552 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.05. The company has a market capitalization of £724.25 million, a PE ratio of 746.12 and a beta of 0.39.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

