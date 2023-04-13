Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.40

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and traded as low as $27.92. Xencor shares last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 439,389 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Xencor Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $77,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $77,356.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 364.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 63.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

