WPWealth LLP Makes New Investment in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October makes up about 1.0% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WPWealth LLP owned about 5.88% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 11.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter worth $770,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 118.5% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.